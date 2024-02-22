The Local Scene: Zuzu African Acrobats, ‘Anxious People!’ show, Self-Care Fair and more in DeKalb County

1. Come out to watch Northern Illinois University’s Wind Ensemble, 7 p.m. Thursday. The show, presented by NIU, will take place at Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb. Thomas Bough will conduct, with graduate assistant Leif Albertson and guest conductor Jeremy Earnhart. The Wind Symphony will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 28.

For information, visit niumusic.universitytickets.com.

2. Take in a performance of the Zuzu African Acrobats, 4 p.m. Feb. 24, Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. The show features acrobatics, African drumming, singing and dancing, and gravity-defying stunts meant to celebrate the 2,000-year-old Bantu culture of East Africa.

For information or to buy tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org.

3. Enjoy “Anxious People!,” a play about anxious people, Thursday and Saturday, presented by Northern Illinois University’s School of Theatre and Dance, Stevens Building, Sally Stevens Players Theatre, 200 University Circle, DeKalb. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. A collection of stories both real and imagined comes from a place of embarrassment but headed toward a place of connection.

For information, visit niumusic.universitytickets.com. Those wishing to see a show listed as “sold out” are encouraged to attend anyway because of the possibility of being seated if someone doesn’t show up.

4. Performances of the play “Witch” run Friday through March 2, presented by Northern Illinois University’s School of Theatre and Dance, Stevens Building, Black Box Theatre, 200 University Circle, DeKalb. In the play by Jen Silverman, a charming devil arrives in the quiet village of Edmonton to bargain for the souls of its residents in exchange for their darkest wishes. It’s described as “an inventive retelling of a Jacobean drama. This sharp, subversive fable debates how much our souls are worth when hope is hard to come by.

For information, visit niumusic.universitytickets.com.

5. Take some time for yourself at the Self-Care Fair, hosted by the Sycamore Park District from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sycamore Park District, 480 Airport Road. The fair is meant to help educate community members on resources available to them to help boost their wellness, health and incorporate into their daily routines. Participants can expect to see a variety of vendors at the fair ready to talk all things wellness. The fair is free to attend.

For information, visit www.sycparks.org.

