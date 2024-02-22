Elgin Community College presents ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’ in renovated Second Space Theatre

The Elgin Community College Musical Theatre department presents “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” in the ECC Arts Center Second Space Theatre. (Elgin Community College)

The newly-renovated theatre is located at ECC’s Spartan Drive Campus, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin.

In the musical, Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang explore life’s great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship.

“‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown’ is a wonderful show for all ages,” said Marc Beth, director of the musical and professor of music at ECC, stated in the release. “It is the world of children, but through the eyes of adults.”

The Second Space Theatre offers attendees a unique opportunity for an intimate experience, Beth said.

“Portrayed by young adults, the Peanuts classic characters come to life with real problems and responses,” he said. “It is a great challenge for me as a director because I want to paint the show as a series of comic strips, with unified themes and tone, but each comic strip has its own message.”

Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-24 and March 3-4, and 3 p.m. Feb. 25 and March 4.

Tickets to see the “You’re a Good Man, Charlies Brown” are $22 for adults and $20 for seniors and students and can be purchased online at eccartscenter.org/tickets or by calling the ECC Arts Center Box Office at 847-622-0300.