Des Plaines Theatre to host tribute to country music icon Toby Keith

The Des Plaines Theatre will host a special multimedia, live musical tribute to country music legend Toby Keith, featuring the Made in America band, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24.

The two-hour extravaganza will be an unforgettable evening as Made in America covers all of Keith’s hits from his illustrious career spanning back to 1993, according to a news release.

Keith died from cancer Feb. 5.

From “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” to “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American),” audiences will be treated to an immersive experience celebrating the timeless music of one of country music’s most iconic figures.

“I first met Toby in the early ’90s at the beginning of his country music career at Sportsman’s Park racetrack in Cicero. It was supposed to be a routine day for his performance, with the sound check underway, until an unexpected tornado swept through that afternoon. Toby was such a humble and incredible person that, despite the storm and chaos, he still performed that evening,” said Ron Onesti, president and CEO of the Des Plaines Theatre and Onesti Entertainment. “Toby’s music has touched the lives of so many, and we’re excited to bring his timeless hits to life with the Made in America band. It’s going to be a night to remember to honor his legacy.”

The Des Plaines Theatre is located at 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines.

Tickets for the special event are priced at $25 and $35, and can be purchased at the Des Plaines Theatre box office or online at oshows.com.