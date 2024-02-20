Prairie Singers to perform spring concert in Marseilles

The Prairie Singers will be presenting a spring program at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the Congregational Church, 255 E. Bluff St., Marseilles. (Photo provided by George McComb)

The program will feature a variety of sacred, patriotic, Broadway,and spring music. The historic organ will be featured with special organ arrangements.

After the concert there will be light refreshments. Following the concert, the public will be invited to tour the downtown Marseilles museum, which will be open from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The afternoon entertainment and historical review is being sponsored by Seattle Sutton, a Marseilles resident.

The Prairie Singers, a chamber ensemble, are singers from a three-county area. The singers have been singing since 1988.