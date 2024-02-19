Black Violin returns to Rialto Square Theatre in March

Black Violin, a duo who merges string arrangements with modern beats, will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

Black Violin, a duo who merges string arrangements with modern beats, will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on Wednesday, March 20.

According to a news release from the Rialto, members Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste are classically trained on the violin and viola, and produced beats for rappers in Florida. They have sold out venues across the country, and have earned two Grammy Award nominations.

The show will invoke a mystifying musical fusion of classical sounds and hip-hop beats. A concert performance that boldly merges centuries of music and unites audiences with a message of hope and possibility. On stage, Marcus gives an electrifying violin performance along with Baptiste’s viola and vocal performance, according to the release.

Joining them are Nat Stokes on drums, DJ SPS on the turntable and Liston Gregory on keys.

For more information about Black Violin visit blackviolin.net.