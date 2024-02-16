Nitty Gritty Dirt Band coming to Joliet’s Rialto Square Theatre

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is bringing the “All The Good Times: The Farewell Tour” to Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Sunday, May 12. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre )

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is bringing the “All The Good Times: The Farewell Tour” to Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Sunday, May 12.

Tickets are on sale now.

According to a news release, for almost six decades, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has entertained audiences with their top-shelf musicianship and timeless hits “Mr. Bojangles,” “Fishin’ In The Dark,” “An American Dream,” and many more. The time has now come for the band who has carried a torch for American country and roots music to bid farewell to the highways and byways they’ve crossed an unimaginable number of times throughout their career.

“‘All The Good Times’ perfectly describes our career,” the band said in a statement. “Playing our music for Dirt Band fans all over the world has been an incredible experience for us. The most important part of that has been the connection to our audience – that beautiful communal give and take is like nothing else. That’s the very spirit we’ll be celebrating as we head into our farewell tour. We really look forward to seeing you folks. Good times will be had by all.”

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band features founding members Jeff Hanna (lead vocals, guitar) and Jimmie Fadden (drums, harmonica, vocals), longtime bandmate Bob Carpenter (keys, vocals), along with Jim Photoglo (bass, vocals), Jaime Hanna (guitar, vocals) and Ross Holmes (fiddle, mandolin, vocals).

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band played their first gig in 1966 in Southern California as a jug band, and by 1969 had become a cornerstone of the burgeoning country-rock community. Their career breakthrough came in 1970 with the release of the record “Uncle Charlie & His Dog Teddy” and the single “Mr. Bojangles,” a pop hit that brought roots music to the national forefront, the release stated.

Ticket prices begin at $49.50 and can be bought at https://rialtosquare.com/.