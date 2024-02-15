The Local Scene: Comedy and live music in Kane County this weekend

1. Rakow Regatta: The Dundee Township Park District will conduct a regatta from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Rakow Center, where local teams will race homemade cardboard boats in the indoor pool. Kane County residents are invited to come and watch the event, where teams will race their human-powered boats in a 50-yard dash, while trying to stay afloat. All boats must be designed and constructed before race day, and may be powered by canoe/kayak paddles or muscle power. There will be an open swim in the pool following the races. The event will be free to spectators. Visit the event webpage for more information.

2. Bad Penny: Bad Penny will take the stage at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at Old Republic Kitchen + Bar in Elgin for a free night of live music. Guests will be able to see the local acoustic trio perform classic rock hits on stage at 155 S. Randall Road from inside a heated igloo. Food and drink specials also will be available. For more information, visit the event webpage or call 224-377-8781.

3. Lucha Libre: Galli Lucha Libre will present a night of wrestling from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Two Brothers Roundhouse in Aurora. Galli Lucha Libre is a wrestling school in Villa Park that combines traditional lucha libre with American professional wrestling, and will offer wrestling entertainment for the whole family in the Roundhouse at 205 N. Broadway. The event will feature international stars Aero Boy and Arez, Gladiadores Champion Sobrino Azteca, Discovery Champion John Crowley, Tag Team Champions Joey Marx & Mason Conrad and many more. Full bar service will be available for adults. Tickets cost $30 for general admission, $35 for VIP, and $15 for children ages 10 and younger. Visit the event webpage to view the full list of wrestling talent or to purchase tickets. For more information, call 331-444-2554.

4. Murder Mystery: EvenFlow Music & Spirits in Geneva will host “Death by Chocolate,” a murder mystery dinner party, on Sunday, Feb. 18. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at the EvenFlow venue at 302 W. State St., and promises an unforgettable evening filled with mystery, suspense and a touch of drama. Tickets cost $50 per person or $90 per couple, and include dinner, appetizers and the show. Dinner starts at 7 p.m., and there will be a two-drink minimum. For tickets or for more information, visit the event webpage.

5. Rachel Feinstein: Rachel Feinstein will perform at the Comedy Vault in Batavia this week, with shows Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 15-17. Feinstein will take the stage at 18 E. Wilson St. at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Feinstein has appeared on “Life & Beth” on Hulu, Judd Apatow’s HBO comedy “Crashing,” HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” ABC’s “The View” and “Inside Amy Schumer,” for which she won a WGA award. The shows are 21+, and there will be a two-drink/item minimum per person. Tickets cost $25 per person, and guests are asked to check in at least 15 minutes before the show. For tickets or more information, visit the event webpage or call 630-454-4174.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kane-county-chronicle/local-events.