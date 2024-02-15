The Local Scene: Bourbon tasting, live music on tap for Kendall County this weekend

1. Bourbon Tasting: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Whitetail Ridge Banquets and Events, 7671 Clubhouse Drive, Yorkville. Ticket includes multiple samples of whiskey, four whiskey cocktails and Mardi Gras-inspired food stations. Buffalo Trace, Blanton’s, Sazerac Rye, E.H. Taylor Small Batch and Eagle Rare will be among the tastings. Pours of Stagg also will be available for purchase. One must be 21 or older to attend. More information is available at Whitetail Ridge’s website, whitetailridgegc.com.

2. Yoga & Coffee: 7 to 8 a.m. Feb. 18, Oak + Bean, 100 W. Washington St., downtown Oswego. Organizers invite people to enjoy 50 minutes of slow flow yoga led by an experienced yoga teacher and to stay for a coffee at Oak + Bean. Leave feeling relaxed and ready to take on the rest of the week. Each registration includes a yoga class and a 16-ounce specialty or drip coffee. For ages 13 and older. Register at the Oswegoland Park District’s website, oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

3. All Request Happy Hour: 5 p.m. Feb. 16, The Law Office Pub & Music Hall, 226 S. Bridge St., Yorkville. Musician Tim Gleason will take requests from 5 to 7 p.m.; there’s no cover charge. Gleason is a country artist and songwriter from Yorkville. In addition to writing songs for bands like Six String Crossing (“Can’t Miss You”), Ethan Bell Band (“Party Bus”) and Back Country Roads (“Buzz Like You”), Gleason tours throughout the Midwest playing country covers and his originals.

4. Music of Call Me Jo: 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Roadhouse 71, 4571 Route 71, Oswego. Call Me Jo plays acoustic versions of pop, rock and country songs. The band performs songs made famous by artists such as Adele, Lady A, Rascal Flats, Lady Gaga, Carrie Underwood, Pink and Ed Sheeran. Call Me Jo also performs songs from artists such as Heart, Prince, Melissa Etheridge, Kenny Loggins, Fleetwood Mac and Elton John.

5. Polar Plunge Pancake Breakfast: 8 to 11 a.m. Feb. 17, Yorkville Moose Lodge, 1502 N. Bridge St., Yorkville. Join the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the Yorkville Moose for a pancake breakfast benefiting Special Olympics Illinois. The $10 cost per person includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee and juice, with cash bar available. The brand-new 2024 Torch Run merchandise will be for sale, as well as a limited supply of KCSO Polar Plunge merchandise. The Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Illinois will take place at 11 a.m. March 3 at Loon Lake at Silver Springs State Park, 13608 Fox Road, Yorkville. Proceeds raised help provide year-round sports training and competition for athletes. Additionally, your contribution and involvement help athletes achieve their goals, live healthier lives and have a sense of inclusion in the community.

