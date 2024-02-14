The Local Scene: Trivia, music in the Sauk Valley this weekend

1. Play some trivia to benefit local baseball programming: Al Morrison Baseball’s fourth annual trivia night fundraiser will be Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Dixon Elks Lodge. Doors open at 5 p.m. Food will be served starting at 6 p.m.; trivia begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 per player, or $250 for a table of eight. There will be live and silent auctions and a 50/50 raffle. To reserve a table, call or text 815-440-1481, message Al Morrison Baseball on Facebook or email almorrisonbaseball@gmail.com. You must be 21 to attend.

2. Support a local symphony: “Mystics and Fantasy” is the theme for Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s annual Family Concert set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, in the Morrison High School auditorium, 643 Genesee Ave., Morrison. The concert is the fifth of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s 70th concert season, and it is specifically geared toward families with young musicians and aspiring musicians. All students are admitted for free to the concert. Regular adult admission price is $20, but an adult accompanying a student is admitted at half price. Full program notes for the music to be performed are available on the symphony’s website at www.clintonsymphony.org.

3. Watch dinosaurs, if you dare: Jurassic Park [1993] will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at the Dixon Historic Theatre. The plot: Genetically engineered dinosaurs run amok on a remote island. It’s up to a paleontologist, a paleobotanist and a mathematician to outmaneuver the deadly beasts and find their way back to civilization. Learn more at dixontheatre.com.

4. Take a chance or two: Hearts are Wild Casino Night will be from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Amboy Community Center Building. Cost is $30 per ticket and includes $50 in chips. Must be 21 to attend. All proceeds benefit St. Patrick’s Save Our Steeples. There will be a prize for top winners, door prizes, a 50/50 drawing and a silent auction.

5. View the eagles: The 40th annual Bald Eagle Watch, presented by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, is Saturday, Feb. 17, featuring lectures, videos, stories, live birds of prey and viewing of bald eagles in the wild. From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., naturalists and volunteers will be on site at Lock and Dam 13, 4999 Lock Road in Fulton, with spotting scopes to aid in viewing the bald eagles. Participants are encouraged to wear warm clothing and bring their own binoculars. Exhibits and educational programs will be offered at Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton, Iowa, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lunch will be available for purchase at the college. For information, call the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at 815-259-3628 or U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 815-273-2732.