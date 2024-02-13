Van Morrison tribute band to perform at Raue Center

Raue Center For The Arts welcomes Billboard-topping artist Derrick Procell for an unforgettable tribute show. “An Irish Heartbeat: A Musical Tribute to Van Morrison” hits the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16. (Todd Heintz )

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the music of the legendary Irish artist Van Morrison at Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake.

“An Irish Heartbeat: A Musical Tribute to Van Morrison” will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16.

“Raue Center will celebrate the times and music of one of the most original artists to bring music to life with ‘An Irish Heartbeat: A Musical Tribute to Van Morrison,’” Raue Center Board President Tim Paul said in a news release. “Join us for this amazing evening, and enjoy a tribute to Van Morrison in our beautiful and historic downtown Crystal Lake theater.”

Soundtracks of a Generation presents a 10-piece band featuring singer/harp player Derrick Procell spanning the musical genres of Morrison’s 55-year career. Morrison began as a traveling musician at the age of 13, and formed the band Them in 1964 at 19.

Some of Morrison’s biggest hits include “Gloria,” “Domino” and ”Brown-Eyed Girl.”

The energetic tribute show explores the eclectic journey of Van Morrison’s musical career featuring award-winning singer-songwriter Derrick Procell. His songs have been recorded by The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Logan Daniels and Melissa Manchester, and have been featured in many network TV shows.

Additionally, Procell is Raue Center’s 2023-24 Artist in Residence, featured in four concerts of his own throughout the season.

Tickets to “An Irish Heartbeat: A Musical Tribute to Van Morrison” start at $30 ($21 for RaueNOW members), and can be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the box office at 815-356-9212 or at 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.