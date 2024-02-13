Stage Coach Players to open 2024 season with ‘Disney’s Beauty and the Beast’

Stage Coach Players cast members rehearsing a scene for their upcoming production of "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" (Photo provided by the Stage Coach Players )

DeKALB – The Stage Coach Players will open its 2024 season on the last day of the the month.

The fairytale musical “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” is scheduled to run for four days.

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” tells the story of Belle, a woman who reads and loves unconditionally, and a selfish prince. The prince is changed into a beast by an enchantress as punishment for refusing her shelter. His servants also are turned into household objects. The spell can only be broken if the Beast learns to love and is loved in return before an enchanted rose’s last petal falls. Belle’s father, Maurice, gets lost in the forest, seeks refuge at the Beast’s castle, and is imprisoned. She looks for him and offers to take his place.

The cast features Amy Jackson as Belle, Adam Schofield as the Beast, Max Mollenkamp as Gaston, Grant Milam as Lumiere, Patrick Murphy as Cogsworth, Stewie Simons as LeFou, Lara Crowley as Madame de la Grande Bouch, Jacob Richeal as Maurice, Ellie Schier as Chip, Terri Crain Goodman as Mrs. Potts, Valarie Milbrath as Babette, Paula Tsiagalis as the Narrator, Isaiah Panke as the Young Prince and Bailey Wood as the Enchantress.

The rest of the cast includes AJ Smith, Susan Foster, Emelie Walton, Emily Axen, Joel Ledbetter, Nika Morton, Andrew Russo, Renette Ferns, Nicholas Ivanoff, Arabella Carlson, Katie Johnson, Olivia Woodruff, Riley Belick, Caroline Menzer, Alyssa Landshaft, Katie Feeley, Melody Challand, Donna O’Hagan, Summer Arwood, Kasey Pennington, Rebekah Challgren, Angel Radloff, Joe Baumgart, Riley Powers, Paula Howlett, Karlie Waldrep, Adam Hagedorn, Maddie Mormino, Kaitlin Jacobson, Lori Brubaker and Aaliyah McCormick.

The musical also features a children’s ensemble. The ensemble includes John Hollar, Maisie Schnorr, Chloe Williams, Tatum Crouch, Iris Wiles, Ava Lamere and Rosie Landshaft.

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” is based on the 1991 Walt Disney film and the 1740 French fairy tale by Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve of the same name. The Stage Coach production will be directed by Jan Kuntz, who previously directed the Stage Coach production of “All Shook Up” in 2023. Musical direction is provided by John Feken.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29 through March 2 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. There also are matinee performances at 2 p.m. March 2 and 3.

Tickets cost $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 12 and under. Premium seats are $37 for adults and $ 27 for children. To buy tickets, call 815-758-1215 or visit the Egyptian Theatre website.

For information, visit stagecoachplayers.com.