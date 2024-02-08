The Local Scene: Downtown DeKalb Sweet Stroll, Crawfish Festival, Winter Farmers Market in DeKalb County

Kat Willrett (left) and Mary Grace McCauley, co-owners of Willrett Flower Company, get the shop set up Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, for Saturday’s Downtown DeKalb Sweet Stroll event. The event, which will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, will see more than a dozen businesses play host to vendors of speciality sweets, as well as fun activities. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

1. Shop local and enjoy a sweet treat at the Downtown DeKalb Sweet Stroll from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at various downtown DeKalb businesses. New this year is a kids area at Amy’s Schoolhouse, 122 N. First St., which will provide a space for face-painting, kids-specific activities and eating cotton candy. Organizers also have worked with participating bars and restaurants to add drinks-to-go specials for the event.

For information and to find a list of participating businesses, visit facebook.com/events.

2. Enjoy some seafood and live music at the 25th annual Crawfish Festival from noon to close Saturday, Feb. 10, at PJ’s Courthouse Tavern, 202 W. State St., Sycamore. Mathey & Friends will perform from 3 to 6 p.m., and The Messengers will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. There will be a Cajun menu, as well as prizes and giveaways.

For information, visit pjscourthouse.com.

3. The annual Jazz at the Egyptian concert kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. The show features performances by Jazz in Progress, the DeKalb High School Jazz Ensemble, Sycamore High School Jazz Ensemble and Northern Illinois University Jazz Orchestra. Coming up will be the Magic of Motown at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, starring a group of 15 power vocalists backed by a six-piece band delivering hits from The Temptations, the Jackson 5, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin and other artists. Taking the stage at 8 p.m. Feb. 16 will be Liverpool Legends, an acclaimed tribute to The Beatles, put together by Louise Harrison, the late sister of George Harrison.

For information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.

4. Enjoy the final of the season’s Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb, 158 N. Fourth St. Admission to the market is $1 for adults and free for children. The market features hormone-free, humanely raised lamb, poultry, pork, grass-fed beef, organic eggs, cheese and sausage from the Hasselmann Family Farm; locally raised honey from Charter Grove Honey Farm; organic French pastries from St. Rogers Abbey; and soup, pastries, beverages and bread from church volunteers.

Arts and crafts for sale include ceramics, fabric art, drawings, jewelry, essential oils, photography, woodwork and handmade soap. The market also will feature a used book sale. The book prices range from 25 cents to $1. Live music will be performed by local musicians. Parking is available in the back of the church and in front of the church’s Locust Street entrance.

5. Enjoy a show by Chicago musician Cole Brandt from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Whiskey Acres Distilling Co., 11504 Keslinger Road, DeKalb. The artist specializes in jazz, rock and electronic dance music.

For information, visit whiskeyacres.com.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events, where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.