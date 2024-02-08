‘The Little Mermaid,’ book chat on tap for Kendall County this weekend

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. “The Little Mermaid”: Presented by the Children’s Community Theatre of DeKalb County, Friday through Sunday, Feb. 9-11, Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich. “The Little Mermaid” is a heartwarming story of Ariel, a mermaid who longs to be a “real girl”. She is an adventurous and happy girl with a beautiful voice. Ursula, a wicked octopus, grants her wish of trading in her tail for legs and feet, but Ursula gets her voice. Come and see how Ariel captures the heart of Prince Eric even without a voice to live happily ever after. For tickets, go to Sandwich Opera House’s website, sandwichoperahouse.net.

2. 10th Annual Drawdown Fundraising Event: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, Kendall County Fairgrounds, 10826 Route 71, Yorkville. The purpose of this drawdown is to raise funds for the Kendall County Fair Association as well as the Newark FFA Alumni, which will then create opportunities for the Kendall County Fair and FFA Alumni projects. Both organizations have worked through the years to ensure the success of the Kendall County Fair and FFA, including 4-H. Through the commitments and efforts of many, we can continue to promote the various programs and projects offered as well as encourage the development of any future endeavors. Must be 21 years old to attend. For tickets and more information, go to kendallcountyfairgrounds.org/2024-drawdown.

3. Redline Audio: 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, Suzy’s Bar and Grill, 4353 Tuma Road, Yorkville. Redline Audio performs your favorite alternative rock songs from the ‘90s through today. Assembled with veteran rockers from the Chicago area, Redline Audio has been bringing their love for ‘90s alternative rock and the artists that created it to every show.

4. Music of Bill Glaysher: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, Fox Valley Winery, 59 S. Main St., downtown Oswego. Glaysher performs originals, an eclectic mix of classic and contemporary rock, singer/songwriter and country & western music. Glaysher uncovered his passion for music when he first played his dad’s ukulele. After that, he began singing in choirs, musicals, learning guitar and jamming with friends. His latest album, “It’s Not Too Late,” is a compilation of original music that was released in November 2022.

5. Adult Book Chat: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, Charles B. Phillips Public Library, 6 N. Jackson St., Newark. This month’s pick is “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson. Stevenson’s memoir centers on the story of Walter McMillian, a Black man who was falsely accused and convicted of murdering a white woman in Monroeville, Alabama. Stevenson began representing the man in the late 1980s while McMillian was sitting on death row. Through Stevenson’s efforts, McMillian was released in 1993. The book “aggregates and personalizes the struggle against injustice in the story of one activist lawyer,” according to the New York Times review of “Just Mercy” when it was published in 2014. Books are available at the circulation desk.

