North Aurora brewery to host Streetz Artz Alliance artisan market this weekend

(Photo provided by Streetz Artz Alliance )

Stop by Brother Chimp Brewing in North Aurora on Saturday and check out a unique maker’s market from Streetz Artz Alliance.

The vibrant and eclectic market, which runs from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 10, will showcase 16 local artists and makers, offering a diverse range of handmade items and artwork, according to a news release.

The event is free to attend and no tickets are required. Attendees can expect an array of original and one-of-a-kind pieces that are perfect for a Valentine’s Day gift. This market is the first from the Streetz Artz Alliance in 2024, featuring many new artisans.

The venue, Brother Chimp Brewing, will have a selection of fresh beers, guest ciders, seltzers, wine and beer alternatives. For those who aren’t beer enthusiasts, craft bourbons and cocktails such as the espresso martini or Bloody Mary will be available.

One of the highlights of the event is the specialty menu provided by Kitchen Ten Aurora, on-site until 3 p.m. The “A Delicious Small Bites Menu” includes items like “Cheesy Chicken Rach FB Pieces,” “Fig and Goat Cheese Tartlets,” “Buffalo Shrimp Skewers,” “Spin Art Tartlets” and “Chocolate Moose Tartlets.”

The brewery will also showcase new artwork from local artists Rebecca MacLachlan and Jim Jenkins.

Weather permitting, there will be seating available on the back patio.

For more information and to RSVP, visit the event page on Facebook.

Brother Chimp Brewing is located at 1059 W. Orchard Road, North Aurora.