Stage 212 in La Salle will be hosting a special event at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. (Tom Collins)

“Drag U. Spring Musical!” is an adult-themed drag show hosted by JJ Adonis and Aurora Divine. Proceeds from the performance will benefit Stage 212′s auditorium renovation project.

“Drag U. Spring Musical!” will be presented one night only. Tickets cost $25 and may be bought at stage212.org.