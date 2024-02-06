Enjoy delectable fare, fine wines at Trolley Trio Progressive Dinners this season

Trolley Trio Progressive Dinners are offered once a month through April. The dinners are a collaboration between August Hill Winery in Peru, Camp Aramoni in Tonica and Starved Rock Lodge. (Photo provided by Starved Rock Lodge)

Savor an evening of delectable seasonal meals, fine wines and scrumptious desserts while visiting three picturesque locations in the Illinois Valley at a Trolley Trio Progressive Dinner.

Dinners are scheduled once a month through April. The upcoming dates are Feb. 15, March 21 and April 25.

The evening begins at Starved Rock Lodge at 4:45 p.m., where attendees board the trolley. The first stop is at August Hill Winery, where guests will enjoy appetizers and wine tastings. The next stop is Camp Aramoni, where a dinner of small plates and drinks will be served, before the evening wraps up with mini desserts and mini after-dinner drinks back at the Lodge. The menus are seasonally themed, and change frequently.

Kathy Casstevens, marketing manager at Starved Rock Lodge, said the dinners began about eight years ago, and have always been a big hit.

“People can go to three great places and experience the best of each,” she said. “The chefs look at trending dishes, and people can experience new tastes. It’s just a relaxing way to share an evening, and we do all the driving.”

Overnight packages at Starved Rock Lodge are also available. The dinners are for adults age 21 and older.

Ticket prices for just the dinner are $110 per person, and dinner and overnight packages cost $367.77 for two people, and include tickets for dinner and a $15 breakfast voucher. Space is limited, and reservations are required.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit starvedrocklodge.com.