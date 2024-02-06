Barry Manilow tribute show coming to Raue Center For The Arts

Mark Sanders (pictured) will perform “One Voice: The Music of Barry Manilow” at Raue Center For The Arts in downtown Crystal Lake at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

“One Voice: The Music of Barry Manilow” will be live at Raue Center For The Arts in downtown Crystal Lake at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11.

According to a news release from Raue Center, Broadway actor and recording artist Mark Sanders, a native of Marion, Illinois, will perform Manilow’s biggest hits, accompanied by a live band. Manilow has had 50 chart-topping songs, including “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs” and “Copacabana.”

Sanders’ dynamic stage presence, soaring tenor voice and emotional connection will make you fall in love with these iconic songs all over again, according to the release.

He has appeared in theatrical productions and concerts around the world, sharing the stage with many Broadway stars, as well as actors Jeff Goldblum, Ana Gasteyer, Adrienne Barbeau, Morgan Fairchild, Sally Struthers and other artists.

“We are thrilled to bring this tribute concert to our stage and to offer our audience the chance to experience the magic of Barry Manilow’s music,” said Richard Kuranda, executive director of the Raue Center For The Arts. “Mark Sanders is an incredibly talented performer who brings a personal touch to these beloved hits.”

Ticket prices start at $30 for the public, and $21 for RaueNOW members.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit rauecenter.org.