Enjoy a ‘staycation’ in Kane County this winter

The Herrington Inn and Spa, at 15 S. River Lane, Geneva, is a great idea if you're looking for a getaway in Kane County. (Sandy Bressner)

If the winter blues are starting to drag you down and you feel like you need a reset, you don’t have to travel far to get some well-needed relaxation and rejuvenation time.

Find these indulgences close to home as Kane County is filled with local businesses that are eager to provide guests with a relaxing “staycation” right here in Fox Valley. Finding something new to experience will refresh your spirit to carry on with the never-ending day-to-day tasks awaiting you at work and home.

Take a winter break! Discover a spa retreat, culinary adventure, or a unique special workshop to create shared memories and reconnect. Stay overnight at a local hotel or inn, or kick-back and have an affordable day of fun experiences at your own pace and interests in Batavia, Geneva, or St. Charles.

“There’s so much to do right here in our own backyard for shopping, dining, and adventures,” said Paula Schmidt, president of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. “The choices are endless, and we have so many hidden gems.”

If you’re looking for being totally pampered and look for all of the amenities in one grand place, The Herrington Inn & Spa and the Comfort Inn in Geneva or the historic Baker Hotel in St. Charles offer experiences you won’t forget.

Hotel Baker Main Street and the Hotel Baker in downtown St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The Herrington Inn & Spa and the Hotel Baker along the Fox River offer unique and luxurious accommodation and restaurants. Beautifully appointed rooms are uniquely different and offer special pleasantries to melt the stress away. The Herrington Inn & Spa provides a variety of European-style spa experiences with a soothing plethora of body treatments, massages, and facials. The Hotel Baker offers a variety of elegant rooms featuring marble-accented baths and the remarkable appointments of original furnishings from 1928.

The Comfort Inn provides the perfect combination of relaxation with the opportunity to take a swim in the indoor pool, soak in a hot tub, or workout at the fitness center. Do you like to ice skate or is hockey your thing? The Fox Valley Ice Arena is nearby to enjoy the ice or watch the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League (USHL).

Spend the night at the Oscar Swan Country Inn or the Campbell Street Cottage airbnb in Geneva.

Each of these carefully appointed bed and breakfast locations exude with charm. Their vintage rooms and suites are up to modern standards but retain their beloved histories of past elegance.

Debbie Gurley, executive director of the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce, suggests “visiting businesses in the downtown area that have been impacted from the First Street closing and overall construction.” She notes spots like Mion Artisan Soap, Gia Mia, Jeans & A Cute Top Shop, Altar Brewing and taking in a show at the Arcada Theatre.

How about a staycation that includes scouting the Fox Valley and learning something new? A variety of local entrepreneurs have found their special niche while they share their passions and expertise.

If you love food and creating special meals, then Fox Den Cooking Classes in St. Charles should be on your list. Offering a variety of culinary classes, from fresh pasta making to other savory delights, you can register to take part in one of their current classes that suits your tastes. Couples can enjoy the experience of creating something new and learning the fundamentals of cooking.

What about the latest culinary trend of eye-catching and appetizing charcuterie boards? Find your inner grazing spirit at Chi-cuterie in downtown Geneva. Sign up for a workshop and learn, step by step, how to create a beautiful charcuterie board.

Looking for a staycation that plans out your day? Margaret Perreault, president and CEO of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, is ready to help.

“We have so many ideas for staycation ideas in Batavia, from dining throughout the day and special stops in between,” she said.

Starting your day with coffee and breakfast is easy when you have a wide variety of choices from Limestone Coffee and Tea to Daddio’s Diner to enjoy.

Next, stop and visit the new and impressive Flag Day Monument which was unveiled and dedicated by the city of Batavia and the Fox Valley Patriotic Organization this past fall.

Science buffs will relish the wonders of the world renowned Fermilab, which is open to the public with proper identification. Experience its science and enjoy its natural areas, which are designated as a National Environmental Research Park.

Perreault also suggests shopping at the many boutiques in Batavia, including Hearth & Hammer and K. Hollis Jewelers, Boutique and Wine Bar. The popular on-trend Boardwalk Shops open in May.

Top off the evening with refined dining. Choose the Acquaviva Winery and Ristorante in Batavia or Maple Park for traditional Italian cuisine and sip their award-winning wines. Enjoy a made-from-scratch meal and delicious beers and ales at The Sidecar Supper Club & Beer Garden in Batavia.

Acquaviva Batavia offers a delicious culinary escape to Italy. (Shaw Media photo)

These ideas for a winter Fox Valley “staycation” only scratch the surface for when you want to get away from it all for a day or a quick weekend. Explore the local chamber websites and you’ll discover much, much more.