Get up close to bison, bald eagles on trolley tour from Starved Rock Lodge

A Bald Eagle rests on a pier on the Illinois River at the Starved Rock Lock and Dam near Utica in this Shaw Local file photo. (Scott Anderson)

Check out bison, eagles and other majestic wildlife on a Winter Wildlife Trolley Tour from Starved Rock Lodge.

Wildlife Trolley Tour - Photo provided by Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center (Photo provided by Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center)

The tours run on Saturdays and Sundays through March, with tours both days at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The tours depart from Starved Rock Lodge and take guests to Buffalo Rock State Park where they can view bison. The tour next travels to the Illinois Waterway Visitors Center observation deck, and other locations where eagles and other wildlife are also spotted, according to the Starved Rock Lodge website.

The tour is also narrated with stories of the area’s history and legends. A sack lunch of a turkey or veggie wrap, chips, granola bar, fruit and water will be provided.

The tour cost is $33 per person.

Bald Eagle Trolley Tours run Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at 11 a.m. throughout February. The tour takes visitors to the Illinois Waterway Visitors Center for an educational program and eagle viewing. Lunch is included in the ticket cost of $38 per adult and $33 per child.

For more information or to purchase tour tickets, visit starvedrocklodge.com.