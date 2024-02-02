February 02, 2024
The Local Scene: Polarpalozza, live music and Valentine’s Day preparation in DeKalb County

By Shaw Local News Network
The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center (Photo provided by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

1. Spend Saturday afternoon at Hopkins Park, 1402 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, for the eighth annual Polarpalooza. Hosted by the DeKalb Park District from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hopkins Park shelter, this free-to-attend pop-up festival will feature free hot chocolate, cotton candy and s’mores roasting stations. A touch-a-truck station will be set up for children, as well as winter hayrides and craft activities.

For information, visit https://dekalbparkdistrict.com.

2. Get ready for Valentine’s Day by making a sign for your valentine from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at OpenDoor Coffee, 502 W. Main St. in Genoa. Registration is required for this $40 do-it-yourself craft activity. However, an 8-inch wooden sign and 3D lettering will be provided.

For information, visit https://opendoorgenoa.com/monthly-events.

3. Enjoy the sights and sounds of Flannel Fest, a three-day live music festival hosted by PJ’s Courthouse Tavern, 202 St. State St., Sycamore, this weekend. Eleven musical artists will perform at the downtown establishment Friday through Sunday. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Meals on Wheels program at the Voluntary Action Center. Music will be performed from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, from noon to midnight Saturday and from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

For information, visit https://pjscourthouse.com/live-music.

4. Watch magic right before your eyes at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Chris Funk – a magician featured in NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” – will perform his “Redefining Wonder” act, a magic show with live music. Tickets start at $25.

For information, visit https://egyptiantheatre.org.

5. Learn the history of the Morgan horse at the Glidden Homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. The event is a part of the homestead’s soup-er Sundays program, during which soup and tours of the homestead are included in the $5 admission fee.

For information, visit www.gliddenhomestead.org/events.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events, where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.

