The Local Scene: Charity events and symphony orchestra in Kane County this weekend

Hockey and Star Wars Night: The Chicago Steel will take on the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva in a charity game supporting the Ecker Center for Behavioral Health in Elgin. The arena is located at 1996 S. Kirk Road. It also will be “Star Wars” night in the arena, and guests are encouraged to celebrate the theme. Tickets cost $20 each or three for $50, and can be purchased online, with 50% of sales going to support the Ecker Center.

All-Canada Expo: The Chicago All-Canada Show will be held at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles from Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 1 to 4. The expo will feature exhibits and seminars from Canada’s best fishing and hunting destinations. The show will run from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, 3-8 p.m. Friday, 6-10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Guests will find all the resources needed to book or research a Canadian fishing or hunting trip, and will have a chance to win prizes. Visit the All-Canada website for discount tickets, the complete schedule of seminars, list of exhibitors and more information about the expo. Youth ages 17 and younger will get in for free.

Dueling Pianos for Charity: The Fox Valley Special Recreation Association presents “Come Together! A Dueling Piano Experience” at the Prisco Center in Aurora to support individuals with disabilities. The event at 150 W. Illinois Ave. will be a comedy-based sing-a-long show. Admission will include entertainment, buffet dinner, open bar, dessert, games of chance and a silent auction. Doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner served at 6:30. Guests can try their luck at games such as Ringo Booze Bottle Toss, Ticket to Ride, Magical Mystery Tour and Penny Lane to win prizes. Tickets cost $100 per person, and tables of eight will receive premier seating and gifts for each guests. Tickets can be purchased online. FVSRA members can purchase discounted tickets for $50 by contacting Marcie Lucas at MarcieL@FVSRA.org or 630-907-1114.

Cozy Fest: Sturdy Shelter Brewing in Batavia will host Cozy Fest 2024 from Friday through Sunday, Feb. 2 to 4, in the brewery at 10 S. Shumway Ave. Guests are invited to come hang out in their pajamas and slippers with a warm blanket and a beer. The weekend-long event will feature local food partners, live music, a coffee and hot chocolate bar, sweets and cozy merchandise for sale. Pajama contests will take place at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information or to view the schedule of events, visit the event page on Facebook.

Symphony Orchestra: Elgin Symphony Orchestra will perform “The Magic of Hollywood” concert at The Hemmens Cultural Center at 45 Symphony Way at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4. The program will feature musical moments from Hollywood’s biggest movies, including “E.T,” “Star Wars” and “Cinema Paradiso,” as well as scores from the “Harry Potter” series, conducted by Chad Goodman. Tickets can be purchased online, with prices ranging by section: gold tickets cost $55, red cost $40, green cost $20 and student tickets cost $10. Guests ages 17 and younger may attend for free with an accompanying adult. For more information on the event or the orchestra, visit the Elgin Symphony Orchestra website.

