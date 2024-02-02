Local Scene: Chocolate walk, seed swap on tap this weekend in Kendall County

Five things to do in Kendall County this weekend:

1. Chocolate Walk for Charity: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 3 in downtown Oswego. Join the Oswego Downtown Association for the sixth annual Chocolate Walk. This year’s proceeds will go to CASA Kendall County, a nonprofit membership organization that advocates for the best interest of children who have experienced abuse and neglect. The group trains and supports dedicated community volunteers who serve to protect a child’s right to a safe and permanent home. All guests will receive a tote bag with this year’s logo on it, and a chocolate treat from every participating store. Make a purchase at any of those stores and be entered into a drawing for downtown dollars: first prize $250 in downtown dollars, second prize $150 downtown dollars, third prize (three being drawn) $75 downtown dollars. Tickets are $20, available at oswego-downtown-assocation.ticketleap.com/chocolate-walk-for-charity-2024.

2. Kendall County Master Gardeners Seed Swap: 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 3 at the Kendall County Extension office, 7775 B Route 47, Yorkville. Seed Swap participants can choose from a wide variety of free vegetable, flower, herb and native plant seeds. No need to bring seeds to participate. If gardeners would like to bring seeds to share, they should be fresh and labeled, and not from F1 hybrids, so they grow true to type. All seeds collected pre-event will be labeled and will come with care instructions. Master gardeners and master naturalists will be available to answer questions. The event is free, and no registration is required. For more information, call the Extension office at 630-553-5823 or email fellerer@illinois.edu.

3. Breaking the Law Comedy Showcase: 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at The Law Office Pub & Music Hall, 226 S. Bridge St., Yorkville. Jason Seiler returns for another installment of the Breaking the Law Comedy Showcase. Tickets cost $20, available at prekindle.com.

4. Yoga at the Museum: 8 to 9 a.m. Feb. 4 at Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego. Step inside one of Oswego’s most historic buildings and enjoy the ambiance of stained glass windows and wood-panel floors as you take part in a rejuvenating morning yoga practice. Find new energy through breath work and deep stretches promising to leave you feeling relaxed and ready to calmly take on the week ahead. Modifications given as needed; class is appropriate for all levels. Bring a yoga mat to class. There is a $10 fee fo residents and $15 for nonresidents. Go to oswegolandparkdistrict.org to register.

5. Wine & Bistro Fare Dinner at Oak + Bean: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at Oak + Bean, 100 W. Washington St., Oswego. Tickets cost $95 per person, available at eventbrite.com. Fare is by Jean Reising, a passionate, food-obsessed chef. Professionally trained, she has been cooking for nearly 20 years, and truly believes that good food can bring tremendous joy and happiness. She owns La Shef, a personal chef service in the Oswego area that provides personal chef services, small catering, cooking classes and meal delivery.

