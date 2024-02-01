The Local Scene: Wedding expo, prom fundraiser in the Sauk Valley this weekend

1. Plan a wedding: The Sauk Valley Wedding Expo is Sunday, Feb. 4, at Northland Mall in Sterling. The annual Sauk Valley Wedding Expo, the area’s largest, will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sauk Valley Media, Selmi’s Weddings & Events, Selmi’s Formal Wear and 7:24 Fitness On The Rock are sponsoring the expo, which is designed to help couples plan the perfect wedding in one stop. There will be a fashion show along with exhibits on photography, flowers, tuxedos, catering, venues and everything in between. Admission is free. Each couple who registers could win a door prize of a $250 gift certificate to use at the vendor of their choice. Contact Kelly Null at 815-632-2566 or marketing@saukvalley.com for information.

2. Learn about the dinosaurs: Dinosaur World Live will be presented Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Dixon Historic Theatre. The show will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this roar-some interactive show for the whole family. Grab your compass and join our intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a prehistoric world of astonishing (and remarkably lifelike) dinosaurs. Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child’s favorite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus rex, a triceratops, giraffatitan, microraptor and segnosaurus. A special meet-and-greet after the show offers brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend. Don’t miss this entertaining and mind-expanding Jurassic adventure, live onstage. The Dixon Historic Theatre is located at 114 S. Galena Ave. Go to the Dixon Historic Theatre’s website to buy tickets.

3. Support Dixon High School’s prom: Dixon High School class officers’ silent auction and bake sale will be from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, in the high school gym lobby. The Dixon Dukes basketball team will play Genoa-Kingston at 7 p.m. All proceeds from the silent auction and bake sale will go toward prom. Baskets can be picked up in the main office or that night if staying for the game.

4. Get caught up in a classic movie: 1993′s “Groundhog Day” will be shown from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at the Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave. The movie centers on a cynical TV weatherman who finds himself reliving the same day over and over again when he goes on location to the small town of Punxsutawney to film a report about its annual Groundhog Day celebration. His predicament drives him to distraction, until he sees a way of turning the situation to his advantage. Go to the theater’s website to buy tickets.

5. Make a veteran’s day: A Valentines for Vets session will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. This is one of a series of Valentines for Vets events hosted by the Carroll County Extension Office and Carroll County 4-H. This card-making workshop is for youths ages 5 and older and is a creative and meaningful way for the community’s youngsters to show appreciation to those who have served our country. Participation is free, and a light snack will be provided at each session. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/4Hcardsforvets.

Would you like your event listed in this weekly feature? Submit your events to Sauk Valley Media’s community calendar at www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/local-events.