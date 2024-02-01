Starved Rock Lodge to host ‘Rockstar’ competition

Brittney Alvey of Ottawa performs during a previous Rock Star competition at Starved Rock Lodge. The 2024 event begins on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Attention all singers! Starved Rock Lodge’s popular mid-winter singing competition, Rockstar, returns with the opening round on Wednesday, Feb. 21 in the main dining room.

The competition continues every Wednesday through March 13, which is the final round.

The audience and a panel of judges will vote to decide who advances in the competition each week.

The winner will take home $500 and a trophy, while second place will get $250 and third place will get $100. The weekly fan favorite will also take home $100.

Starved Rock Lodge will team up with Starved Rock Media for the event.

“Jaimie London, morning co-host on the WOLF will be the 2024 emcee,” said John Spencer, president/owner of Starved Rock Media, “Jaimie is an award-winning talent with energy to spare, so we are excited to have her welcoming all the contestants to the stage.”

All contestants must be 21 years old to enter.

In addition to the full menu, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature and seasonal cocktails, wine and beer will be available. Doors open at 5 p.m. and contestant check-in begins at 6:30 p.m.

The number of contestants is limited. To sign up, visit starvedrock.media.