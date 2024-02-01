Live music, art among free offerings at First Fridays Feb. 2

The Venue in downtown Aurora will host a free concert from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Downtown Charlie Brown will perform for the free First Fridays show. (Marissa Bright PR)

The Venue in downtown Aurora will host a free concert from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Downtown Charlie Brown will perform for the free First Fridays show.

The Venue will open its doors for an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 2 for the downtown-wide event, according to a news release.

Register for the free show at themusicvenue.org.

Sunnyland, a cocktail collaboration with French 75 Gallery and Lounge, will be available for purchase at The Venue bar. The cocktail is a nod to Sonny Boy Williamson, a Bluebird recording artist.

Throughout downtown, the First Fridays event lineup includes more than a dozen free activities for all ages.

Aurora Historical Society and Aurora Public Art at The DLP, 20 E. Downer Place, will be open for Feral, a group show on the third floor, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Artesan Lofts Art Gallery, 2 S. Stolp Ave., will be open with the gallery’s annual Street Art show from 6 to 9 p.m.

Wyckwood House Boutique and Cocktail Bar, 80 S. River St., will feature live music by Demi Clara and more from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Offbeat Vintage Collective, 7 N. Broadway, will present a Vintage Valentine fashion from 5 to 9 p.m.

Alice’s Corner, 37 W. New York St., will be open with their First Fridays deal on empanadas. Buy three, get one free from 5 to 8 p.m.

Zen Loft Wellness Center, 6 W. Downer Pl. upstairs, will be open from 5 to 9 p.m.. Shop local goods in the shop, hang in hammocks, and enjoy chair massages.

G.A.R. Military Museum, 23 E. Downer Pl., will be open from 5 to 9 p.m.

French 75 Gallery and Lounge, 56 E. Galena Blvd., will be open with chocolate covered strawberries and new, original artwork from 4 p.m. to midnight

The Cotton Seed Creative Exchange, 64 S. River St., will be open with Mari Dzhelasi art take home paint kits, and Valentine’s cards. Renee Monique Desserts with Valentine’s Day and Black History Month cookies and treats from 5 to 9 p.m.

Santori Public Library, 101 S. River St., will feature classic and timeless love songs performed by Petra van Nuis from 6 to 8 p.m. Patrons are invited to make a love bug craft, register to vote, and try a Valentine treat.

The Cornucopia Tea & Gift Shop, 63 S. Broadway, will be open with tea samples and door prizes for the first 25 visitors from 5 to 9 p.m.

Society 57, 100 S. River St., will be open for an island party with food and cocktails from 6 to 9 p.m.

McCarty Mills Taproom and Bottleshop, 140 S. River St. Unit 108, will be open with Emo Nite and RKN TCO pop up from 5 to 10 p.m.

Yellow Bird Books, 34 S. Stolp Ave., will be open with Aurora Love Letters, an exhibition featuring work by local artists from 5 to 9 p.m.

February’s First Fridays map is sponsored by Aurora Fastprint and available on their Facebook page. Paper maps are available at participating venues.