Dimensions Dance Academy performances of ‘Swan Lake’ ballet begin Feb. 10 in DeKalb

The exterior of the Egyptian Theatre, including the newly constructed addition on the left. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – The Dimensions Dance Academy and Dimensions Youth Ballet will perform ‘A Night at the Ballet: Swan Lake’ at DeKalb’s Egyptian Theatre.

The performances will kick off at 1 and 6 p.m. Feb. 10 and at 1 p.m. Feb. 11 at the theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

“Swan Lake,” featuring the music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, tells the story of Siegfried, a prince, who falls in love with Odette, the swan princess. A curse has been placed on her by Baron von Rothbart, an evil sorcerer, that turns her into a swan. The only way the spell can be broken is if a man promises to love her forever.

Tickets are available to buy. To buy tickets, visit the Egyptian Theatre or egyptiantheatre.org/.