January 31, 2024
Dimensions Dance Academy performances of ‘Swan Lake’ ballet begin Feb. 10 in DeKalb

The exterior of the Egyptian Theatre, including the newly constructed addition on the left. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – The Dimensions Dance Academy and Dimensions Youth Ballet will perform ‘A Night at the Ballet: Swan Lake’ at DeKalb’s Egyptian Theatre.

The performances will kick off at 1 and 6 p.m. Feb. 10 and at 1 p.m. Feb. 11 at the theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

“Swan Lake,” featuring the music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, tells the story of Siegfried, a prince, who falls in love with Odette, the swan princess. A curse has been placed on her by Baron von Rothbart, an evil sorcerer, that turns her into a swan. The only way the spell can be broken is if a man promises to love her forever.

Tickets are available to buy. To buy tickets, visit the Egyptian Theatre or egyptiantheatre.org/.

