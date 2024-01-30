Raue Center’s Williams Repertory Theatre presents ‘Native Gardens’

Williams Street Repertory Theatre, Raue Center for the Arts’ in-house theater company, presents “Native Gardens,” running on select dates Feb. 23 through March 7, 2024. (Image provided by Raue Center for the Arts)

Williams Street Repertory Theatre, Raue Center for the Arts’ in-house theater company, presents “Native Gardens,” running on select dates Feb. 23 through March 7.

Thursday afternoon matinees will be added this season.

“We’ve had a lot of requests from patrons for programming during the week and in the afternoons. We wanted to provide our audience members with more options,” said Raue Center’s marketing director Meredith Schaefer in a news release.

This hilarious comedy of good intentions and bad manners returns to the stage after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, according to the release.

“‘Native Gardens’ is one of the funniest shows you will ever see. Michele Vazquez is the perfect director for this play,” Founding Artistic Director Richard Kuranda said in the release. “‘Native Gardens’ takes audiences on a whirlwind journey that we can all relate to and laugh at... and who couldn’t use a good laugh these days?”

According to the release, “Native Gardens” follows two couples making the most of their American Dream. Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, are realizing the American dream when they purchase a house next door to community stalwarts, Virginia and Frank. But a disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out war of taste, class, privilege and entitlement. The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose.

“No one is the villain in this show and there are no saints. The playwright, Karen Zacarias, has a tremendous amount of compassion for these characters and she has written them with love and patience,” Director Michele Vazquez said in the release. “That said, they are all wonderfully flawed and human, and as a result, a lot of hilarity ensues. Someone likened it to a contemporary ‘Dick Van Dyke Show.’ I think that’s right on.”

Cast members include Michael Lomenick (Frank), Shannon Mayhall (Virginia), Peter Briceño Gertas (Pablo), Jazmine Tamayo (Tania), and ensemble members David Rice, Amy Delgado, Michael J. Santos and Kelli Walker.

“I am excited about this cast. We have some familiar favorites returning, paired with new exciting talent. It is a fantastic mix,” Vazquez said in the release.

Raue Center for the Arts is located at 26 N. Williams St. in Crystal Lake.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit rauecenter.org.