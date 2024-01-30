Billy Joel tribute band to perform May 11 in DeKalb

The exterior of the Egyptian Theatre, including the newly constructed addition on the left. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will host a concert featuring Billy Nation: A Tribute to Billy Joel.

The theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, will hold the concert at 8 p.m. May 11, according to a news release.

Billy Nation performs classic Billy Joel songs from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. The songs include “Piano Man,” Just the Way You Are,” and “You May Be Right.” The band’s goal is to recreate the music, aesthetics, and looks of early Billy Joel concerts. Billy Nation was founded in 2020 by Adam Shapiro, a pianist, vocalist, and California State University San Marcos professor of sociology.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $65. To buy tickets, visit the Egyptian Theatre box office, call 815-758-1225, or visit egyptiantheatre.org.

For information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.