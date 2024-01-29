Join Raue Center for John Mueller’s ‘Winter Dance Party’ Feb. 3

Dance to the music of some of rock 'n’ roll’s pioneers with a tribute to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper at John Mueller’s “Winter Dance Party” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts )

Dance to the music of some of rock ’n’ roll’s pioneers with a tribute to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper at John Mueller’s “Winter Dance Party” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake.

“Over the past 30 years in the industry, I have seen a lot of wonderful artists portray Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper – but nobody does it better than this show,” Raue Center’s Executive Director Richard Kuranda said in a news release. “John Mueller does it better than anyone in the business, and ‘Winter Dance Party’ is the only show of its kind to be endorsed by the Holly, Valens and Richardson estates.”

Mueller’s “Winter Dance Party” is the official live and authentic recreation of Holly, Valens and The Big Bopper’s final tour. Each live concert performance includes over two hours of unbridled, high-voltage entertainment featuring all the hit songs of the ’50s era: “That’ll Be the Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh, Boy,” “Rave On,” “La Bamba,” “Chantilly Lace” and many more, according to the release.

Mueller has performed his “Winter Dance Party” on national TV for the Jerry Lewis Telethon, and has toured extensively throughout the U.S. and Canada at theaters, performing arts centers, ballrooms, corporate events, casinos and even the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with John Mellencamp, Marshall Crenshaw and others.

Tickets start at $40 ($28 for RaueNOW Members) and may be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the box office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.