January 27, 2024
Celebrate your female friendships with a Galentine’s brunch in Aurora

By Shaw Local News Network
Wyckwood House in downtown Aurora will host a Galentine's Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

Wyckwood House in downtown Aurora will host a Galentine's Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (Photo provided by Wyckwood House )

Ladies, grab your friends and treat yourselves to a Galentine’s Brunch on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Wyckwood House in downtown Aurora.

According to a news release, the ticketed brunch is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and guests can expect a “truly unique experience.”

Violetta Podrumedic from 101.9 The Mix will be at the event, along with the radio station’s road crew with concert ticket giveaways.

Giordano’s will provide heart-shaped pizzas and light beverages.

Each guest will receive a complimentary glass of cava from the Wyckwood Cocktail Bar. The Cocktail Bar at Wyckwood House will feature special cocktails for purchase.

“We’re excited to create a fun afternoon for women,” said Shannon Gutierrez, owner of Wyckwood House, with a second location in Wheaton.

Wyckwood House is a boutique that offers clothing, accessories, home items and gifts. The boutique also has a cocktail bar and can host private events or private shopping parties.

Tickets cost $25 and are available through the website.

For more information or to register, visit wyckwoodhouse.com/events.

Wyckwood House is located at 80 S. River St. in Aurora.

