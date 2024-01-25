The Local Scene: Improv comedy, Sycamore Eat Week, Vintage & Maker Market and more in DeKalb County

A sandwich from Cesaroni's Cafe & Deli at 219 W. State St. in Sycamore, shown in this Jan. 7, 2022 Shaw Local file photo. The restaurant is part of Sycamore's Eat Week, featuring area restaurants and encouraging patrons to eat local. (Photo provided)

1. Catch some improv comedy with host Patrick Newsom annd friends from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Whiskey Acres Distilling Co., 11504 Keslinger Road, DeKalb. The show will bring a style similar to the TV improv comedy series “Whose Line Is It Anyway.” Tickets cost $25.

For information, visit www.whiskeyacres.com.

2. Enjoy some local grub as Sycamore’s Eat Week continues through Saturday at various locations in Sycamore. Organizers said they are pleased to highlight the community’s culinary excellence as well as family-fun dining by offering an entire week of dining and treats at some of Sycamore’s finest restaurants and eateries. No coupon or ticket is necessary.

A list of participants can be found online at discoversycamore.com/events/sycamores-eat-week.

3. Shop Blumen Gardens’ sixth annual Vintage and Maker Market is Friday and Saturday, benefiting a local food pantry. The market runs from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Beverages and cocktails will be available to buy while browsing more than 25 vendors offering items such as antiques; farmhouse, architectural and vintage items; and clothes and jewelry. Other vendors include the Treehouse Pie Co. on Friday, and BattleAxe Coffee and Doctor Dogs on Saturday. Dan Holmes will perform live from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Entry is $3 before the event or $5 at the door. All proceeds go to support a local food pantry. Participants are encouraged to bring canned food donations for a chance to enter a raffle prize contest.

For information or to buy tickets, visit www.blumengardens.com/upcoming-events.

4. Take in a Fleetwood Mac tribute band with Second Hand News musicians at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich. For information, visit www.sandwichoperahouse.org.

5. Catch an award season-worthy movie showing as the Egyptian Theatre continues its Countdown to the Oscars Film Series with “In the Heat of the Night” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

For information, visit www.egyptiantheatre.org.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events, where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.