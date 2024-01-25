The Local Scene: Eyes in the sky for ski jumpers in Fox River Grove

Norge Ski Jumop Sandra Sproch, with the Norge Ski Club, soars high above the crowd during the 117th annual Norge Winter Ski Jump Tournament in this Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 file photo. (Ryan Rayburn for Daily Herald/Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Her)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Skiers in the sky: Come to the Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove starting at noon Saturday and Sunday to witness ski jumpers take flight on the 150-foot-tall ski jump. Saturday events start with junior and intermediate ski jumpers taking on the 40-meter jump followed by Olympic hopefuls competing on the 70-meter jump. Skiers will take on the 70-meter jump all day Sunday. Spectators can keep warm with grilled food plus beverages from Wild Onion Brewery and Miller Brewery. Entry buttons are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. To learn more, visit norgeskiclub.org.

Freeze Fest: The Kiwanis Club of Crystal Lake is hosting a Freeze Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Hickory Hall in Crystal Lake. The winter extravaganza will have dog sledding, ice-sculpting demonstrations, hot chocolate, movies and games hosted by the Crystal Lake Public Library and the Crystal Lake Police Department. Tickets range from $5 to $10. To buy tickets and for information, visit facebook.com/KiwanisClubCrystalLake.

Walk through a forest: Join certified forest bathing guide Jennifer Boudart for a mindful walk through the Hennen Conservation Area in Woodstock from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Connect with nature, and end the walk with a “forest tea” made from locally harvested plants. Hand warmers, lap blankets and stools will be provided. Tickets are $25 a person. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Land Conservancy of McHenry County. To buy tickets and for details, visit conservemc.org/events.

Shop local: Shop local businesses, stores and restaurants at the downtown Crystal Lake Slidewalk Sale from Thursday through Saturday. Find special discounts, winter fashion finds and more offered by the stores. Times vary for each store. Visit downtowncl.org for details.

Casino night: Try your luck at the Service League of Crystal Lake Casino Night at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake. There will be craps, roulette, poker and blackjack tables along with hors d’oeuvres and live music. Déjà Vu Duo will perform in the main ballroom while a performance by Chase Ventrella will be at Lou’s Lounge. Tickets are $75 a person and include $100 in chips. All proceeds go to the Service League of Crystal Lake. To buy tickets and for details, visit facebook.com/slcrystallake.

