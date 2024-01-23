St. Charles Restaurant Week to highlight best of the city’s dining scene

St. Charles Restaurant Week is Feb. 5-9, 2024. It is sponsored by the St. Charles Business Alliance. (Image provided by the St. Charles Business Alliance)

Enjoy St. Charles’ incredible dining scene during the 14th annual Restaurant Week from Feb. 5-9.

Diners can take advantage of 20% off their bill of $25 or more (some exclusions apply) at participating restaurants, after mentioning they are participating in St. Charles Restaurant Week, according to the St. Charles Business Alliance.

More than 45 restaurants are participating, everything from fine dining to fast casual. Some of the restaurants include The Graceful Ordinary, Mio Modo, Flagship on the Fox and La Mesa Modern Mexican. There are several breakfast restaurants and cafes participating, including Dimple’s Donuts, Brown Butter Cafe and Bakery and Coroco Coffee.

The complete list of restaurants can be found at the St. Charles Business Alliance website at stcalliance.org.

Nicholas Lowe, marketing content coordinator at the St. Charles Business Alliance, said that they host the Restaurant Week to showcase the city’s many restaurants and to encourage people to dine local.

“This town has such a wide range of diverse culinary options, award-winning restaurants and restaurants that have become staples in the community. This event celebrates all of that,” he said. “People are getting a fantastic deal, and it’s a great chance to have a memorable time out with friends and family enjoying incredible fare. On top of that, people should look to participate to help support the amazing local businesses that we have in town.”

Lowe said that Restaurant Week is not only great for diners, but also helps the participating restaurants bring in more customers.

“The ‘post-holiday’ winter months can sometimes be a little bit of slower time for the restaurant industry, so to participate in an event that helps drive traffic up during that time is always a positive. Especially if you are a newer restaurant, finding ways that you can get your name out there is also important,” he said.

Diners will have the chance to win one of six $25 gift cards to local restaurants by downloading the free Travel St. Charles app, and “checking in” to a participating restaurant in the “Restaurant Week Challenge” section.

To find more information about the giveaway, visit stcalliance.org/restaurantweek.