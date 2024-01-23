Eagle Watch Weekend events to soar into view

For many visitors, a trip to Starved Rock Country during the winter months means wine tastings, delicious dinners, scenic hikes and cozy cabins, but this majestic stretch of north-central Illinois is also home to some of the best winter eagle watching the Midwest has to offer.

The Illinois Audubon Society’s Plum Island Sanctuary, located at the base of the Starved Rock Lock, has long been a favorite wintering site for bald eagles. The broken-up ice, available food source and sturdy nesting trees make this small stretch of the Illinois River a reliable place for birders, photographers and nature lovers to see these beautiful birds of prey in their natural habitat.

To celebrate, Starved Rock’s annual Eagle Watch Weekend is slated for Jan. 27 and 28. This partnership between Starved Rock State Park, Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center and the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center offers two full days of eagle-related demonstrations, lectures and guided hikes. The activities are offered to the public on a first-come basis free of charge, along with select activities that are free to attend but require pre-registration.

A convenient trolley shuttle will take guests to all the event locations; for $5, people can get the all-day unlimited ride pass. The trolleys will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., taking guests to the Lodge, Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center and Illinois Waterway Visitor Center, along with the Utica Village Hall gym and Starved Rock Country Welcome Center on Sunday.

At the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center, activities will take place both Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 27 and 28. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Starved Rock Audubon Society will be on hand with viewing scopes to help you spot eagles and answer your questions. On Saturday, the Waterway Visitor Center will host “Raptor Awareness”; a 45-minute live birds-of-prey show will be presented at 10 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. by Hoo Haven – these shows have a maximum capacity of 75 guests on a first-come basis.

On Sunday, the center will present “Photographing Raptors and Wildlife,” a lecture by professional photographer David Anderson from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own cameras. Also on Sunday, the Great Lakes Falconers’ Association will offer a birds-of-prey and falconry show dubbed “A Partnership With Birds of Prey” from 1 to 1:45 p.m.; and a “Bald Eagle Craft and Storytime” will be presented by Park Ranger Sarah Fisher from 3 to 3:45 p.m.

Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center will host special programs both days, along with a selection of exhibitors offering information about local attractions and giveaways in the Great Hall. The Illinois Raptor Center will return this year to conduct the “Raptor Awareness” lecture at 10 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday. Held in the Great Hall West, the 45-minute live birds-of-prey show is a ticketed event; free tickets will be available two hours prior to each show in the Great Hall (starting at 8 a.m. for the 10 a.m. show). Limit of 10 tickets per person applies; seating is limited to 185 people per show. On Sunday, Master Naturalist Natalie Martin will present a “Bald Eagle Craft and Storytime” from 10 to 10:45 a.m., with a costumed eagle in attendance. A photography seminar will be presented by professional photographer Sandra Rust from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center’s festivities will include additional “Raptor Awareness” shows by the Illinois Raptor Center at 10 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, Starved Rock State Park Naturalist Lisa Sons will present a “Bald Eagle Craft and Storytime” at the Visitor Center’s A/V at 10 a.m. Professional photographer and videographer Matthew Klein will hold an informative photo lecture at 1 p.m., and Mac Chamberlain will give a lecture on owl research at 3 p.m. Free guided hikes will be offered both days at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., departing from the front of the Visitor Center.

New for 2024, the gym at Utica’s Village Hall will host a series of “Meet & Greet” sessions with live birds of prey. Get up close and take your own photos with some of the Illinois Raptor Center’s birds of prey. “Meet & Greet” sessions will be held at 10 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Admission is free, but pre-registration is required at starvedrocklodge.com/event/eagle-watch-weekend-2 to reserve your spot.

While you’re at Utica’s Village Hall, be sure to visit the Starved Rock Country Welcome Center & Illinois Made Gift Shoppe at the other end of the building. Located just a block from Utica’s bustling Mill Street, the center is your gateway to exploring the region around Starved Rock State Park. While you’re there, shop for Illinois-made gifts like artisan walking sticks, pottery and more. You’ll also find a variety of brochures, maps and guidebooks to help you plan your adventure across Starved Rock Country.

Will you spot some bald eagles in the wild during the Eagle Watch Weekend? There’s a good chance. The numbers vary from year to year, and even day to day, but the cold winter weather tends to concentrate the birds by the water near the Starved Rock dam. When the weather is warmer, birds will hunt up and down the river, leaving fewer near Plum Island. Follow Starved Rock Country on Facebook for additional information on eagle counts and Eagle Watch Weekend.

Photo provided by Starved Rock Lodge

A costumed eagle will be part of the seminar fun. Photo by Scott Anderson