Neil Diamond legacy concert headlines Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on Feb. 16

Jay White will perform in Diamond: The Legacy Concert on Friday, Feb. 16, at Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet. (Nitelite Promotions)

Diamond: The Legacy Concert, starring Jay White, will be at Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Friday, Feb. 16. The show pays tribute to the music of Neil Diamond.

According to a news release from the theater, the production is the world’s most authentic Neil Diamond concert celebration. Combining the passion of Broadway with the power of a live show, concertgoers will rediscover his charismatic presence in this uplifting event, complete with a finale of heart-pounding patriotic pride.

Headlining the Las Vegas Strip in over 2,000 shows since 2002, this Legacy Concert has been the only Neil Diamond tribute show to feature several of Diamond’s musicians, including 45-year band member King Errisson. White’s authentic look and vocals have captivated audiences around the world, the release stated.

White portrayed Neil Diamond in the Academy Award-nominated film “Frost/Nixon.” He continues Diamond’s musical legacy for several generations of fans worldwide.