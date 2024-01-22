‘America’s Got Talent’ magician, music of Motown, highlight Egyptian Theatre in February

The Magic of Motown will perform hits from The Temptations, The Jackson 5, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin and other artists. The show is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15. (Moxie Events )

It may be tempting to stay inside during the winter, but with all the incredible shows coming to the Egyptian Theatre in February, you’d really miss out on some great entertainment.

The theater has a full calendar of events next month, including a magic show, a musical tribute to Motown, an evening of jazz and more. Many of the performers are making their debut appearance in DeKalb.

Chris Funk will perform his “Redefining Wonder” magic show, which incorporates live musical elements, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2. The production features interactive videos and audience participation, as well as a live-feed camera. Funk has performed on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and “Masters of Illusion,” Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen” and Syfy’s “Wizard Wars.” He also has performed at many of the biggest casinos in Las Vegas, including Planet Hollywood, Mandalay Bay and Rio. Tickets begin at $25, with a $5 discount for children and students.

Magician Chris Funk will perform his “Redefining Wonder” magic show, incorporating live musical elements, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2. (KCA Group)

“This show is the perfect addition to our spring schedule not only because it is a great event for the entire family, but when we are looking for magicians/illusionists, we are always searching for ones that have as much strength in engaging and captivating the audience with their stage presence as they do with their illusions. And Chris has that. Audiences can expect to be wowed by his illusions, as well as entertained by Chris’ charm,” said Jeanine Holcomb, marketing and communications director at the Egyptian Theatre.

Country music Hall of Fame member and multiple Grammy Award winner Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. Stuart is touring in support of “Altitude,” his first new album in five years. Stuart has released more than 20 major-label albums and hit singles over his 40-plus-year career in music. Tickets begin at $46.

Enjoy jazz music from local high school students and Northern Illinois University students during Jazz at the Egyptian at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9. Performing will be the DeKalb High School Jazz Ensemble, Sycamore High School Jazz Ensemble, NIU Jazz Orchestra and Jazz in Progress. Tickets are just $12 for students and seniors and $17 for adults.

Go back in time to the music of the 1960s with the Magic of Motown, a group of 15 power vocalists backed by a six-piece band delivering all the hits from The Temptations, The Jackson 5, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin and more. The show is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15. Ticket prices start at $54, with a $5 discount for students. This is also the first time Magic of Motown has performed at the Egyptian.

Zuzu African Acrobats will celebrate the 2,000-year-old Bantu culture of East Africa when they take the stage at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. Their performance will feature incredible acrobatics, African drumming, singing and dancing. Tickets start at $20, with a $5 discount for kids 12 and younger.

“Zuzu African Acrobats will be on our stage for the first time this February, which we are thrilled about. We added this show to our lineup with the intention of enriching our seasonal schedule, striving to provide a wide array of programming for our audience,” Holcomb said.

The Egyptian Theatre also hosts the “Countdown to the Oscars Film Series” through March 5. The series showcases eight classic movies, each an Academy Award winner or nominee. The series includes a diverse selection of cinematic blockbusters and critically acclaimed films at 7 p.m. Tuesdays.

For more information on all performances or to purchase tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org.