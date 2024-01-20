Journeyman tribute band to pay homage to guitarist Eric Clapton at Raue Center

Eric Clapton tribute band Journeyman will perform at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (Eric Schmidt)

Eric Clapton tribute band Journeyman will perform at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27.

Journeyman is fronted by Shaun Hague, and has been selling out shows across the country, according to a news release from Raue Center.

With over 50 years of music to choose from, Journeyman covers Clapton’s biggest hits, including “Layla”, “Badge”, “The Core”, “White Room”, “Lay Down Sally”, “Tulsa Time”, “Cocaine” and more.

Tickets start at $35 ($24.50 for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the box office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.