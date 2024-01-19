NW Grand Squares to host free square dancing sampler event

NW Grand Squares, a square dancing club in McHenry County, is offering a free Square Dance Sampler from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25 at the McHenry Township Center, 3703 N. Richmond Road (Rt 31), Johnsburg. (Glenview Squares )

NW Grand Squares, a square dancing club in McHenry County, is offering a free Square Dance Sampler from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25 at the McHenry Township Center, 3703 N. Richmond Road (Route 31), Johnsburg.

According to a news releaes, square dancing is a fun, physical activity set to music to engage both the body and mind. All kinds of music is used from the Beatles to Taylor Swift. No partner is needed and comfortable clothes and shoes are recommended. No prior experience is needed - the caller will guide danceres through the steps.

NW Grand Squares offers monthly dances are on the first Saturday of the month, September through June, at the McHenry Township Center, in addition to lessons and other special events.

For more information, visit nwgrandsquares.wixsite.com/nwgrandsquares or email nwgrandsquares@gmail.com.