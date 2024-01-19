Classic British rock bands to perform in Joliet, St. Charles

Uriah Heep and Saxon will bring the "Hell, Fire & Chaos" tour to Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet May 18, 2024. (Rialto Square Theatre)

Legendary British rock bands Saxon and Uriah Heep will bring their “Hell, Fire & Chaos: The Best of British Rock & Metal” tour to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Saturday, May 18.

The same tour will also appear at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles on Sunday, May 19. The tour is a co-headline and the bands will alternate opening and closing sets.

According to a news release from the Rialto Square Theatre, with almost 50 studio albums combined and numerous live records, selling multi-millions, this tour will bring the best of classic British rock and metal.

Uriah Heep are currently into their 54th year, and a 25 studio album catalog, including the 2023 release “Chaos & Colour.” As part of the “Big Four” in the ‘70s, which also included Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Deep Purple, Uriah Heep were pioneers in the hard rock field, according to the release. The band will perform classic hits like “Easy Livin’,” “Gypsy, Stealin’,” “Sweet Lorraine” and “July Morning.” For more information about the band, visit uriah-heep.com.

Saxon was formed in 1979 and became leaders in the “New Wave of British Heavy Metal” movement, along with bands like Def Leppard and Iron Maiden. The band is touring the support their new album, “Hell, Fire & Damnation,” which will be released Jan. 19. Their setlist will consist of all the classic tracks such as “Wheels Of Steel,” “747 (Strangers in the Night),” “Strong Arm Of The Law,” “Power and the Glory” and “Denim and Leather.” For more information about the band, visit saxon747.com.

To buy tickets to the May 18 show in Joliet, visit rialtosquare.com/.

To buy tickets to the May 19 show in St. Charles, visit arcadalive.com.