Oregon’s Coliseum Museum launches 2024 with new artists on display

The new year brings new artists to the Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana in Oregon, with exhibitions by Scott Ide, Dick Cholke, Bob Cholke and Betty Predmore.

According to a news release from the museum, Scott Ide of Rochelle is the Feature Artist for January, with his display of digital photography of local and national scenes. Dick Cholke of Pecatonica presents his watercolor art in conjunction with his brother, Bob Cholke of Rockford, who shows his digital photography work. Their display is in the Lowden Gallery during January and February.

Betty Predmore of Dixon has her watercolor art on display in the Taft Gallery through January.

The Coliseum Museum will highlight these artists with an artist reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, with music by Lee Murdock of Kaneville. Noted as a fluent instrumentalist on six- and 12-string guitars, Murdock combines ragtime, Irish, blues and folk styles with his flair for storytelling in songs. His musical influences span 15 generations, and combine original compositions with traditional music, according to the release.

For more information, visit the museum’s website, www.cmaaa.org.