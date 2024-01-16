Discover new restaurants during Sycamore’s Eat Week

Find your new favorite dining destination in Sycamore during Discover Sycamore’s sixth annual Eat Week from Jan. 21 to 27.

About 18 restaurants in Sycamore are participating, including Pizza.Beer.Whiskey, The Village, Pub 64, Nat’s on Maple, PJ’s Courthouse Tavern and more.

Shelby Crackel, events and marketing director at the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce, said the goal is for people to support local eateries while enjoying a chance to try something new.

“After the holidays, we know that business for any small business tends to slow down, especially at our restaurants,” she said. “But we think that this is the perfect time to get out and support these local restaurants. These are the restaurants that donate to local fundraisers, sponsor local youth events. Now is the perfect time to turn around and support them.”

Crackel said some of the specials will include 10% off appetizers and special Eat Week menus, as well as other discounts.

“Restaurants want to participate because not only does it bring business in, but it also brings familiar and new faces into their restaurants,” she said. “This is a great way for restaurants to welcome in patrons that have maybe been wanting to try [them], or haven’t heard of their business yet.”

For more information about Eat Week, visit discoversycamore.com.