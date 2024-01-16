Actors from classic film ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ to appear live in DeKalb

“Napoleon Dynamite Live” happens at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. (Wolfman Productions)

Fans of the movie “Napoleon Dynamite” won’t want to miss a screening of the beloved classic followed by a live discussion with the actors who appeared in the film.

“Napoleon Dynamite Live” happens at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

After a screening of the 2004 movie, join actors Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro) for a lively discussion. The live show also will include a question-and-answer session with the actors, improv, a game show and plenty of audience participation.

Jeanine Holcomb, marketing and communications director at the Egyptian Theatre, said she is excited to bring “Napoleon Dynamite Live” to the theater because it’s the 20th anniversary of the movie.

“[We also wanted to bring the show] because of the rave reviews we had heard about the live portion of the show,” Holcomb said. “We knew that this film would bring out an enthusiastic audience, and we know that this enthusiasm will be matched and then some by Jon Heder, Jon Gries and Efren Ramirez.”

Tickets start at $30, and are available at egyptiantheatre.org.