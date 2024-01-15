History comes alive in Starved Rock Country museums, tours

Beyond the trails of Starved Rock Country’s famed state parks and nature preserves, you’ll find a wide variety of museums, mansions and tours steeped in the rich history of Illinois’ early years.

At these fun all-ages attractions, learn about pre-colonial life in the Starved Rock region, the legendary first Lincoln and Douglas debate, the digging of the expansive I&M Canal and the crucial role the region played in the founding of the Boy Scouts of America.

Explore some of the best attractions in Starved Rock Country and walk among history.

Reddick Mansion

100 W. Lafayette St., Ottawa

ReddickMansion.org

The Reddick Mansion in Ottawa (Tom Sistak)

The Reddick Mansion, a wonderfully unique landmark, stands at the corners of Columbus and Lafayette street in Ottawa, overlooking the Lincoln Douglas Debate Site. This 150+ year old, 22-room, Italianate mansion has been meticulously restored to the 19th century, after decades of being used as the town’s public library. Now, the mansion is open year-round for tours, Fri. – Mon.

Ottawa Heritage and Scouting Museum

1100 Canal St., Ottawa

OttawaHistoricalScoutingMuseum.org

A display showing uniforms and items belonging to Terry Thompson and Pete Thomson inside the Ottawa Scouting and Heritage Museum. (Michael Urbanec)

Head to The Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum to learn all about the history of the boy scouts, girl scouts and the town of Ottawa. You’ll find more than a century’s worth of scouting artifacts and the largest collection of English scouting memorabilia in the United States, as well as rare artifacts from the famed Lincoln-Douglas Debate.

I&M Canal Tollhouse

1221 Columbus St., Ottawa

PickUsOttawaIL.com

One of the most exciting and authentic spots to encounter the history of the I&M Canal is located right at the entrance to downtown Ottawa. This tollhouse building, located right off of Columbus street, is one of the only surviving original structures along the canal, and undoubtedly the most diligently preserved. This quaint one room museum shows guests what the day-to-day life of a locktender in the 1850′s was like, from sunrise to sundown. Told through a collection of original artifacts, dioramas and historical documents, you’re bound to walk away learning something new.

Awesome Ottawa Tours

624 Court St., Ottawa

AwesomeOttawaTours.com

Prepare to have your perception of Ottawa, Illinois altered forever! Starved Rock Country native Tom Aussem provides fascinating and informative tours, detailing the town’s storied past. Over the course of the trip you’ll hear tales of crime, liberation and perseverance that all played a part in shaping this beautiful riverfront town. Head to www.AwesomeOttawaTours.com to see a full list of current and upcoming tours.

LaSalle County Historical Society Museum

101 East Canal St., Utica

LaSalleCountyHistoricalSociety.org

The LaSalle County Historical Society campus, located on the banks of the historic I&M Canal, consists of six locations, countless interpretive displays and some amazing relics from the history of the Starved Rock Country region. On site, you’ll also find the canal warehouse (used for artisan markets throughout the year), a one-room schoolhouse, a working blacksmith shop and an original barn dating back to 1875.

Hegeler Carus Mansion

1307 7th St., La Salle

HegelerCarus.org

IVAC Hegeler Carus Mansion (Bill Zens)

Designed by W. W. Boyington, the famed Chicago Water Tower architect, La Salle’s Hegeler Carus Mansion has remained virtually unaltered since its completion in 1876. This 16,000-sq. foot mansion features 56 rooms spread across 7 levels. The interior is just as stunning as the exterior, with its intricate parquet floors and hand-painted ceilings. This National Landmark is open for tours Wed. - Sun, year-round. Pre-registration for these tours are required.

Weber House and Garden

1503 Baker St., Streator

WeberHouseAndGarden.com

Streator’s Ted Weber, formerly a nationally-syndicated radio interviewer, began renovating his historic childhood home in 1983. This beautiful house now sports impeccably decorated rooms, each one reflecting a different period of design, and a meticulously-manicured English-style garden. This unique blend of architecture, horticulture, interior design and broadcast history is open for tours seven days a week, April – October.

Owen Lovejoy Homestead

Rural Route 3, E. Peru St., Princeton

OwenLovejoyHomestead.com

The Owen Lovejoy Homestead, built in 1838 was the home of a famed abolitionist minister, congressman and instrumental member of the Underground Railroad. Inside this impeccably restored Greek Revival-style home you’ll find rooms with period accurate furnishings, including one that contains a concealed compartment in which escaped slaves would be hidden. On the property you’ll also find a fully restored 1849 Colton One-Room Schoolhouse. Call 815-875-2616 for dates and times that the homestead is available for tours.

Union Depot Railroad Museum

783 Main St., Mendota

MendotaMuseums.org

Union Depot Railroad Museum is housed in a restored portion of Mendota’s original railroad station, built in the late 1880′s and torn down in the early 1940′s. The museum houses many railroad artifacts, HO model railroad depicting Mendota in the late 1930′/ early 1940′s, extensive railroad history library, and many displays. A portion of the building is a waiting room for Amtrak passengers.