Drury Lane Theatre presents ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ as finale to 2023-2024 season

Drury Lane Theatre is proud to present the classic musical “Fiddler on the Roof” as the final show of the 2023-2024 season. The show runs from Jan. 24 – March 24.

According to a news release, the Tony Award-winning musical masterpiece features music by Jerry Bock, book by Joseph Stein, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. “Fiddler on the Roof” was originally produced for the New York stage by Harold Prince and directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins.

“Fiddler on the Roof” is directed by Elizabeth Margolius with music direction by Chris Sargent and choreography by Rommy Sandhu. The associate director is Daren Leonard and the associate choreographer is John Michael Coppola.

“Now more than ever, ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ speaks to the universal desire to protect our beliefs and traditions while the ground continually shifts beneath us,” Margolius said in the release. “This new, evocative approach to ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ puts the focus on the people in hopes of illuminating this story as never before and inspiring us to question who we are and what we will leave behind for future generations.”

Drury Lane Theatre is located at 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

Tickets are available online at drurylanetheatre.com or by phone at 630-530-0111.