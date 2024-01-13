Fox Valley Orchestra and Chorus to perform ‘Music’s Future’ concert in Aurora

The Aurora-based Fox Valley Orchestra and Chorus will perform "Music's Future" concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, at Crimi Auditorium, 1347 Prairie St. in Aurora. (Photo provided)

The Fox Valley Orchestra and Chorus will perform its “Music’s Future” concert, featuring local young musicians, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21 at Aurora University’s Crimi Auditorium.

This concert features the orchestra’s 2023 Youth Concerto Competition winners and Collegiate Voice Competition winners, who will perform with the orchestra and chorus, according to a news release.

Stephen Squires will conduct the orchestra, while Lisa Fredenburgh will serve as chorus master.

Scheduled performers are Eddie Zhou, Prokofiev’s “Piano Concerto No.3;” Julia Kim, Mendelssohn’s “Violin Concerto in E minor;” Sofia Radovic, Bruch’s “Violin Concerto in E minor;” Aurelia Faidley, Elgar’s “Cello Concerto in G minor;” Rebecca Clark, soprano, Proch’s “Deh! Torna mio bene;” and Ashton Jones, baritone, Handel’s “The Trumpet Shall Sound.”

Online tickets through Jan. 20 are $20 for adults, $18 for students and seniors and $18 for children 8 and under. Visit http://foxvalleyorchestra.org/order.php to order. Tickets at the door are $25 for regular admission, $22 for students and seniors and $16 for children age 8 and under.

Crimi Auditorium is located at 1347 Prairie St. in Aurora.