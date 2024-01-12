Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb to host ‘Countdown to the Oscars’ movie series

The “Countdown to the Oscars Film Series” is returning to the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb Jan. 16 through March 5.

According to a news release, the series showcases eight classic movies, each an Academy Award winner or nominee. The series includes a diverse selection of cinematic blockbusters and critically acclaimed films at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Jan. 16: “The Philadelphia Story”

Jan. 23: “Sunset Boulevard”

Jan. 30: “In the Heat of the Night”

Feb. 6: “Star Wars: A New Hope”

Feb. 13: “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

Feb. 20: “Jurassic Park”

Feb. 27: No movie this week

March 5: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Audiences can immerse themselves in the magic of storytelling and cinematic brilliance, experiencing these iconic movies on the big screen, just as they were meant to be seen, according to the release.

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought at the Egyptian Theatre box office during box office hours (Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday from 3-6 p.m.), online at www.egyptiantheatre.org or by calling the box office at 815-758-1225.

The Egyptian Theatre is located at 135 N. 2nd St. in downtown DeKalb.