Pollyanna Brewing in St. Charles to host ‘Beer, Charity and Music’ night Jan. 20

Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling will host a “Beer, Charity and Music” event at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20.

The goal of these series of upcoming events is to raise awareness and contributions for local nonprofits, with this event collaborating with Tri City Health Partnership, according to a news release from Pollyanna. 10% of all proceeds will go to the St. Charles nonprofit organization.

Tri City Health Partnership has provided quality medical care to residents of central Kane County since 2001. This nonprofit organization is an active member of the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics and the Illinois Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.

The cost is $10 at the door with $5 going to Tri City Health Partnership.

Live music from Localvores begins at 8:30 p.m., and Pollyanna will feature a signature cocktail for the event, with proceeds from sales also benefitting Tri City Health Partnership.

“Coming off of a successful Charity Bike Ride series over the summer where we, together with Sammy’s Bikes, raised over $10,000 for local organizations, we are very excited to launch our Beer, Charity & Music program this winter,” said co-founder, president and CEO of Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling, Ryan Weidner. “Along with our partners, Tunes for a Minute, we continue the programing featuring Tri City Health Partnership in January and have locked in other great local organizations to feature throughout the coming months. There are so many great organizations in the Fox Valley doing great things for people in need and this is our way, albeit small, to assist in their efforts.”

To find more details about this event, visit https://facebook.com/pollyannabrewingstcharles. For more information about Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling, visit https://pollyannabrewing.com/.