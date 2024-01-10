Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John among many shows on tap at The Venue in Aurora

Billy Elton will perform the music of Billy Joel and Elton John at The Venue in downtown Aurora on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. The eight-piece band takes the audience on a musical journey through the song catalogs of the two musical giants. (Photo provided by Marissa Bright PR )

The Venue in downtown Aurora has a full slate of live music this month, including a tribute to the music of Elton John and Billy Joel, and performances featuring jazz bands from local high schools.

On Friday, Jan. 12, The Steepwater Band will return to the stage after their European tour. Since 1998, the bluesy rock band has recorded nearly a dozen studio and live albums. Tickets cost $15-$20 in advance, $20-$25/door.

Billy Elton will perform the music of Billy Joel and Elton John on Saturday, Jan. 13. The eight-piece band takes the audience on a musical journey through the song catalogs of the two musical giants. Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance. $25-$30/door.

Cesar Rosas and The Chi-town Playboys will return on Friday, Jan. 19. A co-founder of popular group Los Lobos, Rosas handpicks Chicago area musicians like Scott Tipping and Dave Herrero to join him on stage for an evening of blues, rock and masterful jamming. Tickets range from $20 to $50 when purchased in advance; $25 to $55 at the door.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, Peach Jam will return with their Allman Brothers tribute. The band features members of Cornmeal, Old Shoe, Terrapin Flyer and The Helping Phriendly Orchestra. Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance. $25-$30/door.

Album Covers will perform at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21 with Stevie Ray Vaughn and Double Trouble’s “Couldn’t Stand the Weather.” Led by Scott Tipping, Album Covers can only be seen on The Venue stage. Tickets cost $15-$20 in advance. $20-$25/door.

On Friday, Jan. 26, Wheels North will bring a night of bluegrass to The Venue stage with Lucky Pickers. Tickets cost $10-$15 in advance. $15-$20/door.

Terrapin Flyer will return for a special Saturday night of Grateful Dead tunes on Jan. 27. Tickets cost $25.

The Howard Levy 4 will perform on The Venue stage on Sunday, Jan. 28. Levy (Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, Steely Dan, and more) joins three of his friends for a night of hot jazz, blues and harmonica. Tickets cost $25-$30 in advance. $30-$35/door.

On the following Tuesdays, Pete Ellman Big Band will perform on The Venue stage with local high school jazz bands: Jan. 16 with Hinsdale Central, Jan. 23 with West Chicago High School and Jan. 30 with Wheaton North High School. All tickets cost $10. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Unless otherwise noted, doors open for all shows at 7 p.m. Shows start at 8 p.m. The Venue, located at 21 S. Broadway in downtown Aurora, offers a wide selection of craft beer and other beverages at the bar which is open for all shows.