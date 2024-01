NCI ARTworks will host the opening reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, for the work of Carol Crane and Mary Kay Specht at the NCI ARTworks gallery in the west wing of the Westclox building in Peru, postponing the event originally scheduled for Friday. (Derek Barichello)

The event was rescheduled because of concerns for the weather forecast.

The exhibit is titled Nature Inspired. It is free and open to the public.