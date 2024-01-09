The Venue’s ‘Rock Talk’ lecture series to feature history of legendary Stax Records

Rock Talk will return to The Venue in Aurora at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Hosted by Mark Plummer, Rock Talk is a free lecture series that goes in depth on musical topics. (Marissa Bright PR)

Rock Talk will return to The Venue in Aurora at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14.

Hosted by Mark Plummer, Rock Talk is a free lecture series that goes in-depth on musical topics.

Plummer, an associate professor of music from Aurora University, will lead Sunday’s free, 90 minute talk on Stax Records’ Greatest Hits: Booker T. & the M.G.s, Otis, Sam and Dave, and the magic made on Macklemore Avenue.

Plummer will look at the history of Stax through its music as he streams tunes from the stage, according to a news release.

A visit to Memphis sparked Plummer’s interest in the soul music that Stax Records produced, Plummer said.

“I discovered it’s the music I’d been listening to since high school,” he said in the release.

He added that The Blues Brothers soundtrack is full of Stax hits.

Plummer, who teaches a rock and roll history class at Aurora University, has been hosting Rock Talk exclusively at The Venue for the last few years.

The next Rock Talk will be on Sunday, April 14.

Rock Talk is free and open to all ages at 3 p.m. at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway in downtown Aurora.

To register or make an optional donation, visit themusicvenue.org.